3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
TGOPF stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.
About 3i Group
