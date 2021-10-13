3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TGOPF stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

