4,722 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel stock traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,250.48. 162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,215.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.