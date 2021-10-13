49,058 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,562,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 610,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after buying an additional 302,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

IQV stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

