$499.49 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to announce $499.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.30 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $459.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

INVH stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 67.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,312 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

