57,627 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,613 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.52.

