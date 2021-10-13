6,843 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,843 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. The Boeing comprises 1.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $75,285,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.59. 361,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,829,298. The stock has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.95.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

