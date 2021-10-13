$76.48 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce $76.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.01 million and the lowest is $63.48 million. International Seaways reported sales of $99.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $298.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.92 million to $337.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $617.85 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $682.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in International Seaways by 99.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth $228,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSW opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $471.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

