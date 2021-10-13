83,879 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of Nu Skin Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after buying an additional 1,102,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after buying an additional 214,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NUS stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.