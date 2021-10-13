$84.60 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce sales of $84.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $75.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $331.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $333.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $377.40 million, with estimates ranging from $375.10 million to $379.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,094.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Veritex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

