8PAY (8PAY) One Day Volume Hits $1.13 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 60.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. 8PAY has a market cap of $771,240.04 and approximately $1.13 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00118290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00075344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,234.07 or 1.00026405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.36 or 0.06204807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002802 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

