$9.52 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce sales of $9.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.75 million and the highest is $10.29 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $41.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.46 million to $41.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPTH shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.