90,721 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Phreesia by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Phreesia by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2,279.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 153,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 55,965 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Phreesia by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 161,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,368 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,059 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

