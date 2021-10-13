99,200 Shares in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.23% of Ellington Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 75.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1,509.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 1,026,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

