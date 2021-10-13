A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMKBY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

