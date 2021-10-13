AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have commented on VLVLY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
