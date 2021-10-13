AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on VLVLY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

