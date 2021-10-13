AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

