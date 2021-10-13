AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.
Shares of VLVLY opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
