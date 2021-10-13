AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the September 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

