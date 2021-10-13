AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the September 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
