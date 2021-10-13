AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Blackhill Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Blackhill Capital Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.6% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 114,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,436. The company has a market cap of $191.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.07. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.