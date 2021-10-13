Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,434.29

Abcam plc (LON:ABC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,434.29 ($18.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,502 ($19.62). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,495 ($19.53), with a volume of 173,072 shares changing hands.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,497.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,434.29. The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 6,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.07), for a total transaction of £94,279.68 ($123,177.01).

Abcam Company Profile (LON:ABC)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

