Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,830. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $4.61.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
