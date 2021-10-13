Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,830. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

