Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,799. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.48% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

