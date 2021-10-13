Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Stock Price Up 37.5%

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) shares rose 37.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. The company has a market cap of $29.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

Abliva AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

Abliva AB engages in the research and development of pharmaceuticals that protect mitochondria from death post acute traumatic injury. Its projects include KL1333 AND NV354. The company was founded by Eskil Elmer on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

