Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) Stock Price Down 1%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) shares traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,088,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBA)

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

