ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $605,166.94 and $64,637.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00042900 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

