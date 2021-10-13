Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,900 shares, an increase of 387.0% from the September 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

ABOS stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). Equities analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

