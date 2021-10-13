AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Truist

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.04.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $107,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after buying an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 844,562 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after buying an additional 734,956 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.