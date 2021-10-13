adbank (ADB) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $118,406.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00210737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094139 BTC.

adbank Profile

ADB is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,818,285 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.