Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price target indicates a potential upside of 211.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Litchfield Hills Research raised their price target on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ADIL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 1,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.67. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

