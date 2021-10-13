Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 211.69% from the stock’s previous close.

ADIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Litchfield Hills Research increased their target price on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ADIL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,348. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

