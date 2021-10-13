adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in adidas by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADDYY opened at $149.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.37. adidas has a 12-month low of $147.88 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADDYY. HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

