Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Ossiam’s 9th Largest Position

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 186.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,099 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.6% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ossiam owned about 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $97,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

AMD traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.98. 1,235,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,634,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

