Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $39,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.91. 1,341,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,634,273. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

