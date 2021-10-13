Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS ADVZF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 32,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

