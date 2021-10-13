Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.50

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $3.56. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 655,705 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

