AFC Gamma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AFC Gamma in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million.

AFCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $1,658,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $1,136,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $6,424,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

