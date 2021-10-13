AGAr (AGAR) Trading 61.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. AGAr has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $618.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AGAr has traded down 61.1% against the dollar. One AGAr coin can currently be bought for $125.25 or 0.00228834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00063248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00117347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00074985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,529.11 or 0.99626472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.26 or 0.06203255 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

