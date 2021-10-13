ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AGESY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

