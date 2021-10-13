agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Securities

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

AGL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

AGL stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 52,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,987. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

