Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $79.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AEM. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 158,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,121. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after buying an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.