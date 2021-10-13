Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $83.08 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,223.16 or 1.00151828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00058608 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.72 or 0.00317742 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.61 or 0.00530859 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00214365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002367 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001058 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,939,744 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.