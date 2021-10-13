Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.40 Price Target at Barclays

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €4.40 ($5.18) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

AF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €3.24 ($3.82).

AF opened at €4.07 ($4.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €4.07 and a 200-day moving average of €4.37. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

