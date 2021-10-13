Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 465.4% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFLYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.50.

AFLYY opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

