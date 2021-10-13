Air France-KLM’s (AFLYY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

AFLYY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 5,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.63. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

