Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 264.4% in September

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 264.4% from the September 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. 88,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,424. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

