Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AKBTY opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

AKBTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akbank T.A.S. currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

