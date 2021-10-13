Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane Acquires 11,299 Shares

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 11,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Ryan Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 128,160 shares of Akerna stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $346,032.00.

Shares of Akerna stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Akerna Corp. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.62.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Akerna by 92.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akerna during the second quarter valued at $1,542,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akerna by 155.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the first quarter worth about $308,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KERN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

