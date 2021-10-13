Algert Global LLC Acquires 13,767 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.