Algert Global LLC Acquires 14,668 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of Ameresco worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRC. Natixis raised its position in Ameresco by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $968,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 18.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 646,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 75,291 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

AMRC traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,961. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

