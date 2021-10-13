Algert Global LLC Acquires 1,851 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 258,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,924,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,919,000 after acquiring an additional 156,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

Shares of CDNS traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.59. 29,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,643. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.80.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

